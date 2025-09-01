Northern Ireland's Josh Rock. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

​Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock declared “that’s why he is the world champion” as darts sensation Luke Littler turned the tables on a 4-1 deficit to lift another European Tour title.

Rock reached the Antwerp showcase on Sunday with wins over Karel Sedlacek, Stephen Bunting, Luke Woodhouse and James Wade.

Littler’s Blaklader Flanders Darts Trophy delight adds to his tally of a World Championship, UK Open, World Matchplay and PDC World Series double in 2025.

Rock, a winner on the European Tour at the Dutch Darts Championship in 2024, held leads of 4-1 and 5-3.

The Broughshane thrower hit the bullseye over a 161 finish across leg 14 to stay in contention before Littler wrapped up success off an 11-darter.

Littler’s march to the main event included a semi-final success over Daryl Gurney, Rock’s playing partner as Northern Ireland won a milestone World Cup title in June.

“That performance is why he (Littler) is going to be number one soon and that’s why he is the world champion,” said Rock on the official PDC website. “I’m always really hard on myself, maybe I should of been better but I’m happy with my performance.

"When you go to last-leg decider with the world champion you have to try and give it your all...we move on.

“It’s always a learning curve, I’m here to compete and win titles...I’m happy with my weekend.”

Gurney’s last-four path featured defeats of Krzysztof Ratajski and Danny Noppert before losing out to Littler.

“I think I started off okay, I wasn’t the quickest away, my cover shooting, my doubles, they all went well,” said Littler on the official PDC website. “When Josh hit the 161 checkout, it wasn’t a good feeling...but then I knew all I had to do was break the throw and win the game.

“Ever since I started playing darts I have always loved a last-leg decider.

"I back myself with or without the darts but I knew I had to go out in 11 there.”

Littler now has four European Tour wins out of 11 event appearances since breaking on to the sporting scene in 2024 – with three in Belgium.

“The European Tour stage, I love it,” said Littler. “I love coming here (Belgium)...they love me here, I love them.