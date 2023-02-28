News you can trust since 1737
Katie Taylor’s May rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin called off

Katie Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.

By PA Sport staff
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:48pm

The clash had been due to take place in Dublin on May 20 having been confirmed earlier this month after Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight world champion.

A statement from promoters Matchroom Boxing read: “Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned.

“The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano, whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.
Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano, whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.
Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano, whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.
Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old Irishwoman joined Serrano in the ring following her victory over Cruz to confirm the rematch, calling it “more than a dream come true”.