The clash had been due to take place in Dublin on May 20 having been confirmed earlier this month after Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight world champion.

A statement from promoters Matchroom Boxing read: “Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned.

“The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano, whose rematch in May has been called off because of an injury to the Puerto Rican.

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.