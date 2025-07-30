​Danielle Hill described her World Championship semi-final swim as an opportunity for “massive learning” after missing out on the showpiece stage in Singapore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A season’s best of 27.71 over the 50m backstroke - just seven hundredths of a second outside her Irish record - left Hill ranked 12th overall across the semi-finals.

“I don't know, very mixed emotions,” said Hill on the official Swim Ireland website. “I think, you know, looking at it, it is fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's now become an Olympic event, so I suppose a few more people are a little bit more switched on.

Larne's Danielle Hill competing for Team Ireland over the women's 50m backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

"So, yeah, listen, of course I want to be in that final but I've been around that time now for a couple of years, so there's something there that we've got to look at and change in order to get that improvement.

"So, all-in-all, disappointed obviously not to make that final - but massive learning.

“And last week I wasn't even swimming 25 metres of backstroke and I've done two races now, so I'm happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill, a two-time Olympic Games athlete with Team Ireland and the current European champion over the 50m backstroke, had posted 27.84 in the heats.

Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen – one year on from Olympic Games gold in Paris – finished the 800m freestyle world final eighth in 7:58.56.

The 24-year-old held the lead over the opening 350 metres before stomach issues resulted in a drop back down the field.

“Obviously not my best showing, from last year winning the Olympics to coming eighth in the (world) final,” said Wiffen on the official Swim Ireland website. “But, honestly, I'm happy to be in the final, still progressing, still getting those nerves up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know, that's what sports about...trying to get myself uncomfortable and I was definitely uncomfortable in that race.

"I'm pretty sure I was leading at one point and then I got to 400m and then just kind of stomach was in pieces, so not my best showing…but happy to be in the final, I'm happy to represent Ireland again in a final.”