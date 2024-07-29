Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Danielle Hill’s Paris push for women’s 100m backstroke medal success finished at the semi-final stages.

Her Monday schedule started with early heats progress towards cementing a last-four spot – with eighth leaving the Team Ireland swimmer outside the final qualification run but 16th overall.

Larne’s Hill, competing in her second Olympic Games, clocked 1:00.80 in the semi-final, a time slower than her heats 1:00.40 time.

Following the semi-final, Hill told the media mixed zone: “Listen, of course I’m frustrated. I know where my best time puts me in that, but it’s on the day that matters.

Larne's Danielle Hill reached the semi-final stages of the women's 100m backstroke in Paris with Team Ireland. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

"Felt a little bit heavy in the back half, so I haven’t seen anything except for the time and the finish, so I can’t really be too critical about it, because I haven’t broken it down.

"I wouldn’t say disappointed because I know everything I’ve done to be here, what I went through.

"I’ve left no stone unturned and unfortunately sometimes that is sport. I stand here proud of myself, I’m an Olympic semi-finalist...of course the time could have been better but that’s the guts of it.”

After the heats, Hill highlighted the atmosphere in France.

“What an incredible experience for a start, I had a French girl in my heat and the noise was deafening,” said Hill following her early run. “They wouldn’t go silent at the start of the race, it’s something I’ve never experienced but can carry on now.

“I think coming from a small nation we’re going to enjoy every second of it and take it in as we don’t get it very often.

“Everyone from all nations can agree that this is possibly the loudest crowd that’s been at swimming, maybe London (2012) would argue that.

"This has been incredible. We’ve went from Covid times to this.”

Hill was involved in last weekend’s women’s 4x100m freestyle – alongside Bangor’s Grace Davison and Belfast’s Victoria Catterson, plus Erin Riordan.

“I was so much more comfortable; the freestyle relay was amazing and it was a really nice starting point,” she said.