Luke Littler starts his Premier League defence against Michael van Gerwen in Belfast

Luke Littler will kick off the defence of his Premier League title with a blockbusting match against Michael van Gerwen in Belfast.

Littler will meet the Dutchman in Northern Ireland in week one on February 6 in a repeat of the World Championship final, where the 18-year-old cruised to glory at Alexandra Palace earlier this month.

Littler won the 2024 Premier League on debut after a thrilling final victory over Luke Humphries at London’s O2 Arena, which included a nine-dart finish.

And he will be again the favourite to triumph in the round-robin roadshow which sees eight players compete in a weekly competition, going towards a league table.

Humphries begins versus Nathan Aspinall, Stephen Bunting takes on Rob Cross and Chris Dobey goes up against Gerwyn Price.

Littler faces Cross in Glasgow seven days later, before being paired with Price in Dublin the following week.