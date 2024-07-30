Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Wiffen feels in the best shape of his life ahead of a bid to bring individual summer Olympic Games gold back to Northern Ireland for the first time in over five decades.

The Magheralin swimmer heads into tonight’s men’s 800m freestyle final (8pm approx UK start time) with the weight of sporting history on his broad shoulders but bolstered by favourite status thanks to a commanding top heats time yesterday of 7:41.53.

The current world champion posted the third fastest time of his career at that distance to secure a Paris final spot – and the opportunity to win a first individual summer Olympics gold by a Northern Ireland athlete since Lady Mary Peters’ 1972 pentathlon triumph.

Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood helped Team GB to men’s hockey gold in 1988.

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen on the way to reaching the men's 800m freestyle final for Team Ireland in search for Olympic Games gold. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Following his heats success, Team Ireland’s Wiffen declared “100 per cent, I’ve never been in this shape before in my life” but with the promise of more to come on the main stage.

"I mean, I’m not going in there with 100 per cent effort to try and make a final, I’m there to get the job done and, hopefully, perform in the final...but was on good pace, happy with the morning swim, and you know a fast time as well, nearly as fast as my world champs winning time, so pretty happy.”

Considered a favourite for gold heading into Paris, Wiffen remained confident but composed over his chances.

“Any medal’s good, it’s my first race here and it’s my first time being in contention for an Olympic medal, so I’ll take any medal, whatever colour,” he said. “And then we’ve got another two races after this (men’s 1500m freestyle, open water 10km) and I’m looking forward to the one on the Seine especially.”

He added: “The time didn’t surprise me at all, I actually thought I was going to be a bit faster, I mean I was only .4 off an Olympic Record and no Irish man or woman has done that, so that would have been pretty cool to get, but we’ll save that for tomorrow night.”

Now quickest into the final, Wiffen was still aware of the threat presented by the Olympics Games field.