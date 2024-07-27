"That's the family support system we've built...every person has a job and knows what needs to be done.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen will stand on the start block in Paris buoyed rather than weighed down by the medal expectation he brings to the Olympic Games as a record-breaking double world champion.

Embracing the world of high-performance sport in which every aspect is measured for minute gains and every moment matters, Wiffen speaks of summer medal goals with a confidence and clarity supported by both internal dreams and external reality.

Rapid progress across recent years has put Wiffen in the spotlight now with Team Ireland as contender for gold and a fairytale finish.

"Everything in sport is to do with the mentality and I think I've one of the best mentalities,” said Wiffen, who is set to compete across the 800m and 1500m freestyle events, plus the 10km open water swim. "I feel like I always want to win, I'll never back down from a fight and that's what I'm bringing into Paris.

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen has full focus on glory bid for Team Ireland. (Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

"It's going to be digging in hard, really grinding…it's the pinnacle of our sport, Olympic gold would be the highest achievement I could ever win.

"Since the Worlds (February’s double gold)...it's actually made me train harder.

"Which, I think, a lot of world champions would not say as normally from what I've seen a lot seem to slack off a bit once they've reached that level.

"I just decided that the World Championships do not mean that much this season...I may be world champion but that's not my goal this season and just a stepping stone to the Olympics.

"Thanks to that sponsorship support helping me attend so many different camps I can honestly say I'm in the best shape of my life going to these Olympics."

He added: "I definitely don't lack confidence...I've been told multiple times by people I'm probably the most confident person they've ever met.

"But, to be honest, when younger I was confident but it's grown since I've become faster and I think confidence grows from within...if I know I'm doing the work it's going to show."

"We were working this out the other day, since I started Loughborough I've dropped 16 seconds in my 1500m time every single year, so it's been literally just straight-line progression."

Wiffen looks back on his silver medal for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 as “definitely the first step that I took to thinking I'm actually one of the main guys in this game”.

Life in the pool lane may seem a singular pursuit but Wiffen views his family support system as the foundation for any success.

"Having Nathan (Wiffen’s twin brother) is amazing...everybody has always told me I'm so lucky to have a twin and I agree,” said Wiffen. "I've got this training partner (at Loughborough University) and best friend for life basically.

"And no-one will ever get under my skin like Nathan so we're training at race pace basically and if he ever gets close to me then he'll let me know...and it'll never happen again!

"If I was able to win a medal in Paris I would give 50 per cent of it to Nathan the amount he contributes towards my training.

"Ben, my older brother, started swimming before any of us and would still coach me in Craigavon when I go back home.

"That's the family support system we've built...every person has a job and knows what needs to be done.

"This is why I'm swimming so fast at the moment...I believe I can do something at the Olympics but my family believe it more than I do, which is even better.

"They see the results and what I do in the pool, especially Nathan.

"I've got Nathan beside me pushing me every single day, my family in the background always giving me support and helping out if I need it.

"It's this big group pushing everyone together and I'm really lucky to have this support system along with how fast I train and how much work I put in.

"I'm never alone in the pool and in my head when I'm swimming I normally can pick out my parents in the crowd or Nathan.

"In the back of my head I can definitely hear Nathan shouting, so I'm never alone in the pool.

"It may look that way but I've got people driving me in my head.

"From my personal family we've got eight tickets for every heats and finals sessions, plus loads of friends coming over."

On the benefits of the Loughborough environment, Wiffen added: "We change something every season to avoid a plateau.

"This season I started to eat in at Loughborough rather than myself and Nathan cooking all our meals.

"So they were tracking calories and everything in search of that extra boost heading to the Olympics.

"Also, in terms of training, we've upped the metres slightly this year and gone with a lot more intensity.

"This year has been especially tough (to balance studies and training) as I've been away so much and at so many altitude camps and just general training camps and competitions.