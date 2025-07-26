Newtownabbey’s Chester Enríquez closed the European Youth Olympic Festival with a first gold in Team Ireland history.

The Origin Gymnastics club competitor had previously sealed bronze in the discipline but saved the best until the final day of the week-long Osijik programme.

Enriquez qualified for the vault final in Croatia ranked third and executed a perfect routine to post 13.599 for gold.

“It was surreal, an experience I'll never forget for the rest of my life being the starting point of my career, coming home with a gold medal and a bronze medal,” said the 17-year-old. “I couldn’t have asked for more, really.

Team Ireland athletes before the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje, North Macedonia. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

“I can't even express how I feel in the world because I'm that ecstatic and that I'm just so proud of myself and our team for what we've come out here and done.

"And I'm so thankful there's so many people who have supported me along my journey up to this point in time. It's unbelievable.”

Enriquez earlier in the week finished the boys’ floor exercise with bronze off a clean routine and 13.566 score having been ranked seventh ahead of the final.

It provided Team Ireland a landmark first-ever medal in gymnastics.

“Today was an amazing experience, to say the least,” he said. “Going out and doing what I've done is history in the making.

"It was just an amazing experience in general...the atmosphere was amazing.

“The tension was at an all-time high for me in my experience and I just knew I had a job to do and I just did it.

"Now I've come home with a bronze medal.”

Conor McGovern, the Team Ireland gymnastics coach, stated “I'm so tremendously proud of Chester Enriquez”.

"The tenacity, the perseverance, the sheer determination he possesses is unmatched in his age group, I think,” he said. “And he's gone out here and he is showing that not only can he medal on floor, but he can medal on vault.”

Belfast’s Ben Sykes previously won bronze in the men’s 100m, having recorded a Personal Best of 10.56 across the semi-finals.

The 16-year-old’s final had four restarts due to false starts on his way to bronze and 10.57 to lift the first Team Ireland medal of the tournament.

“I was never expecting that,” said Sykes at the time. “It's absolutely incredible...after three false starts, three times I had the run about 60 metres.

"I'd probably run well over a hundred metres before the race even began, but I was so happy I got over and done with on that third place I was never going to expect in a million years.

"I am so happy...after I crossed the finish line there were so many thoughts going through my mind.

"I was waiting for my name to be called out...when it did, it was an incredible experience.”

His mother, Gillian, also operates as Sykes’ coach and admitted how “I was nearly in tears”.

"It's such an emotional experience getting out there, run a time like that,” she said. “It was just absolutely incredible.

"Just to be able to hug my parents after that was just amazing.”