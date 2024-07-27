Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newtownards’ Rhys McClenaghan opened his Paris push for Olympics gold on Saturday night with a score no-one could better then declared how “I want to be pushing more and more to that perfection that isn’t attainable”.

The two-time men’s pommel horse world champion has the weight of gold medal expectation on his shoulders but moved past the first challenge with a 15.200 points tally at the Bercy Arena which he described as “solid” but, based on a degree of difficulty of 6.300 and execution score of 8.900, left the 25-year-old at the head of the rankings field.

He will now go into next Saturday’s showpiece in the sixth performance slot of eight and as the first Team Ireland gymnast to reach a second Olympics Games final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McClenaghan matched the score of Stephen Nedoroscik – the 2021 world champion from USA – with the latter’s degree of difficulty rating higher at 6.400 but, crucially, execution at 8.800.

Newtownards' Rhys McClenaghan competes in the pommel horse event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena.(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It could be better but it was solid,” said McClenaghan. “That was the word Luke (Carson, his coach) was using when I came off...it was calm.

"That’s what you want to be like in that reappearance at the Olympic Games, and that’s what it did feel like.

"But, of course, I want to be pushing more and more to that perfection that isn’t attainable but we’ll try.

"I can upgrade and I plan to upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we’ll be seeing that score bumped up even further.

"It felt so familiar out there, that pressure I have on my shoulders, because I do it every day in training."