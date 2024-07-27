Newtownards' Rhys McClenaghan posts top score but declares 'I can upgrade' in Paris gold push
The two-time men’s pommel horse world champion has the weight of gold medal expectation on his shoulders but moved past the first challenge with a 15.200 points tally at the Bercy Arena which he described as “solid” but, based on a degree of difficulty of 6.300 and execution score of 8.900, left the 25-year-old at the head of the rankings field.
He will now go into next Saturday’s showpiece in the sixth performance slot of eight and as the first Team Ireland gymnast to reach a second Olympics Games final.
McClenaghan matched the score of Stephen Nedoroscik – the 2021 world champion from USA – with the latter’s degree of difficulty rating higher at 6.400 but, crucially, execution at 8.800.
“It could be better but it was solid,” said McClenaghan. “That was the word Luke (Carson, his coach) was using when I came off...it was calm.
"That’s what you want to be like in that reappearance at the Olympic Games, and that’s what it did feel like.
"But, of course, I want to be pushing more and more to that perfection that isn’t attainable but we’ll try.
"I can upgrade and I plan to upgrade.
"Hopefully we’ll be seeing that score bumped up even further.
"It felt so familiar out there, that pressure I have on my shoulders, because I do it every day in training."
Defending Olympic Games champion Max Whitlock of Team GB was third in qualification.
