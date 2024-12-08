Tyrone’s Nick Griggs claimed silver for Ireland in the U23 race at the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya in Turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Candour Track Club athlete narrowly missed out on a gold medal after mounting a late charge to pressure Great Britain’s Will Barnicoat, who made a successful defence of his title.

The 19-year-old pushed Barnicoat all the way to the line, finishing in 18.28, just a second off the winning time of 18:27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grigg said he was the “nearly-man” of the European championships but is adamant he will secure a gold medal in the future.

Tyrone's Nick Griggs after winning silver for Ireland over the men's U23 race at the 30th SPAR European Cross Country Championships in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for European Athletics)

“Everyone wants to go out and win gold,” said Griggs on Athletics Ireland following his latest forward step. “I’m the nearly-man at these championships with two silvers and one bronze individually in the last three years.

"But I’m happy and I think it’s something I’ll appreciate as I get older.

“I love these championships and it’s a special one for me.

"I always like to step up and perform at my best when I have the Irish vest on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew it was a long home straight and not to make any moves too early.

"But the best man won on the day and one of these years I will win at these championships.”

Griggs missed out on competing in the U20 category by only two weeks and will have two more years of challenging for U23 honours.

The Northern Ireland runner picked up a bronze medal last year in the U20 code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griggs’ performance helped Ireland claim fourth overall in the team standings as they finished 12 points adrift of Denmark in the bronze medal position, with Great Britain and Northern Ireland winning gold ahead of France.

Callum Morgan (Candour Track Club) was 23rd in the U23 race with Matthew Lavery of North Belfast Harriers 49th.

Laura Mooney (Tullamore Harriers) was seventh in the Women’s U23 race with team-mate Ava O’Connor in 37th.

Rosie Roberts (Candour Track Club) crossed the line in 50th.