Josh Rock believes he can challenge Luke Littler at the top of world darts

Josh Rock believes he is the man to challenge Luke Littler at the top of the sport in the years to come.

Littler is in a position to dominate darts in the same way Phil Taylor did after winning his first world title at the age of 17 earlier this month.

Rock, 23, was touted as the next big thing when he won the World Youth Darts Championship in 2022, but his journey to the very top has taken time.

A solid 2024 saw him climb into the world’s top 16 and he believes 2025 is the year he can reach the summit.

“I had a solid 2024 but honestly I think 2025 is going to be my year,” he told the PA news agency ahead of this week’s World Masters in Milton Keynes.

“It is fantastic for the sport; Luke winning the Worlds at such a young age shows it is a young man’s sport now.

“My game is there to challenge, it always has been, it just has to come out when it needs to.

“I 100 per cent believe it. There is six years between me and Luke. We can have a very long career.

“I believe that me and him will dominate the sport, 100 per cent, yes.”

Rock has become a stablemate of Littler at Target and believes it represents a fresh start.

“It is a brand new start for me, being part of Target: I have got a new shirt, new darts and new people behind me,” he added. “I just can’t wait for the support.

“It means a lot and it is a dream to be part of Target.”

Rock is due to face a qualifier in the opening round of the restructured World Masters – a tournament Littler is entering for the first time.