Ireland men's hockey players have been confirmed for the Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

Lisburn-born Sean Murray will captain Ireland men’s hockey squad at the Olympic Games – one of seven Northern Ireland players confirmed today in the 16-strong panel for Paris.

Peter Brown (Banbridge), Kyle Marshall (Markethill), Johnny McKee (Newry), Peter McKibbin (Comber), Matthew Nelson (Lisburn) and Michael Robson (Holywood) will join Murray on the plane to France, with Lisnagarvey clubman Jonny Lynch one of three reserves.

International head coach Mark Tumilty, the former Banbridge boss, will travel to the Paris event with only two players from Ireland’s previous Olympic Games experience in Rio - David Harte and Shane O’Donoghue.

“We’re delighted to announce the team today, those selected have earned this opportunity and it’s a moment for them and their families that they deserve,” said Tumilty. “I’ve always said the toughest part of my job is selecting only 16 to compete and our thoughts are also with those members of the group who have missed out on selection. I am proud of them all for getting us to where we are today.”

The hockey schedule runs from July 27 to August 9 – with Ireland facing Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand in Pool B.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for us as players, and it’s an honour to be able to represent this team and our country at the highest level of our sport,” said captain Murray. “The team and the wider group have worked so hard to get here. No doubt the experience will stay with us forever but right now, we just want to get out there and compete.”

The Yves-du-Manoir Stadium hockey venue also hosted Team Ireland during a debut appearance at the Olympic Games in 1924.

“We are delighted to welcome the men’s hockey team back onto the Olympic team for these Games,” said Gavin Noble, Olympic Federation of Ireland chef de mission for Paris 2024. “The qualification journey for these Games is never easy, and the players demonstrated such resilience and dedication to get to this point.

"We are especially looking forward to supporting the team as they compete in the same stadium that the Irish Olympic team first walked in as a nation at the Olympic Games.”

IRELAND: David Harte, Lee Cole, Shane O’Donoghue, Kyle Marshall, Peter McKibbin, Tim Cross, Daragh Walsh, Nick Page, Sean Murray (captain), Michael Robson, Peter Brown, Johnny McKee, Jeremy Duncan, Matthew Nelson, Ben Walker, Ben Johnson.

Reserves: Jonny Lynch, Alistair Empey, Jaime Carr.