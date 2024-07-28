Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh out of Olympics after unanimous last-32 defeat in Paris
Four of the judges gave the verdict to French boxer Makan Traore, with a fifth scoring the bout as a draw at the North Paris Arena.
Walsh took the first round, with both fighters taking time to weigh each other up.
In the second round, Traore began to take the fight to 27-year-old Walsh, who was having some success with his counter punches. Traore won the second round, with only one judge preferring Walsh’s work.
In the final round, Traore caught Walsh early and the Northern Ireland fighter suffered a decisive setback when he was docked a point for holding.
Traore was unanimously declared the winner much to the delight of the vociferous crowd.
Walsh claimed Northern Ireland’s only medal for Northern Ireland at the Tokyo Games three years ago, which were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He took 14 months away from the sport to concentrate on his mental health before returning to the ring for the Paris Olympics.
