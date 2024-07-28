Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh is out of the Paris Olympics after suffering defeat in the last-32 of the Men’s 71kg.

Four of the judges gave the verdict to French boxer Makan Traore, with a fifth scoring the bout as a draw at the North Paris Arena.

Walsh took the first round, with both fighters taking time to weigh each other up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second round, Traore began to take the fight to 27-year-old Walsh, who was having some success with his counter punches. Traore won the second round, with only one judge preferring Walsh’s work.

Team Ireland's Aidan Walsh (right) evades a punch from Makan Traore of Team France during at the North Paris Arena on day two of the Paris Olympics

In the final round, Traore caught Walsh early and the Northern Ireland fighter suffered a decisive setback when he was docked a point for holding.

Traore was unanimously declared the winner much to the delight of the vociferous crowd.

Walsh claimed Northern Ireland’s only medal for Northern Ireland at the Tokyo Games three years ago, which were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.