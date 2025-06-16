Northern Irish competitors encouraged to enter 'one of the most technically challenging competitions in the world'
Hosted on the Isle of Man between July 4-6, athletes from around the globe will race down steep, fast courses at breakneck speeds, all vying for the coveted championship title against a stunning backdrop.
This year’s 1.2km course features tight hairpin turns and an average 8.5% grade with registrations still open for the Free Ride, QS Qualifying Series and Championship Tour.
With the Isle of Man in close proximity to Northern Ireland, event organisers are encouraging competitors from the country to get involved, promising an "unforgettable spectacle”.
"We are very excited to be bringing the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship to the Isle of Man for the first time ever in 2025,” they said. “It's shaping up to be a great event, and we hope to start running a leg of the championship here for many years to come.
"This also gives us the opportunity to connect with local talent, and we’re pleased to already see a strong field of riders signing up from both the UK and the Isle of Man.
"We'd love to see some Northern Irish talent join the line-up too, it's a great chance for anyone out there who enjoys the sport to get involved.
"The Qualifying series is open to riders of all abilities, so whether you're seasoned or just starting out, we encourage you to sign up and be part of something special."