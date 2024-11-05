Josh Rock and Mickey Mansell have been handed tough assignments in the round-robin stage of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 32-player tournament, which gets under way this Saturday (November 9), is played at the WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton.

The final will then take place on November 17 as one player aims to take home the Eric Bristow Trophy.

Mansell – who beat former world champions Raymond Van Barneveld and Gerwyn Price to qualify for the event for the first time – will come up against defending champion Luke Humphries, James Wade and Rowby John Rodriguez in Group A.

Antrim man Josh Rock is set to compete at this year's Grand Slam of Darts tournament

Antrim man Rock has been pitted in a fascinating Group H, which features Masters champion Stephen Bunting, as well as Dutch duo Gian van Veen and Wessel Nijman.

Transgender player Noa-Lynn van Leuven has been handed a blockbusting draw as she makes history at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 28-year-old, who transitioned in 2021, will become the first trans player to play in a televised PDC tournament against men.

And she will not have it easy as she has been drawn against former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson, with Ryan Joyce completing the group in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

Elsewhere, 2022 champion Michael Smith will contest Group E against Mike De Decker, Jermaine Wattimena and veteran Mensur Suljovic.

In Group C, Rob Cross, Leonard Gates, Peter Wright and Martin Lukeman will be eager to bank a top-two spot to qualify for the last 16.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler will make his Grand Slam debut against Ireland’s Keane Barry, with UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and PDC Asian Champion Lourence Ilagan also drawn in Group F.

Fifth seed Dave Chisnall has been handed a tough assignment in Group D, as he prepares to take on Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner Connor Scutt in his opening fixture.

Chisnall will also come up against newly-crowned European Champion Ritchie Edhouse in the group phase, with Edhouse set to lock horns with 2022 European Champion Ross Smith on Saturday.