Olympic Games ‘surreal experience’ for Banbridge’s Susie Berry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28-year-old, on board Wellfields Lincoln, said: “It’s a surreal experience but I’m thrilled with him – he can be a spooky horse but he felt quite alert today.
"It was like he knew there was something different about today. His trot work felt beautiful in there and maybe in his canter he felt a little tense through his back so we maybe lost a few moves that would ordinarily come naturally to him.
“It’s his first time being in an atmosphere like that so I’m very happy with him. It’s very dense in there, very atmospheric, and the grandstands are so tall that the horses seem to be looking up a lot, but it’s an incredible arena."
On her Olympics debut, Berry reflected: “Definitely feels like a debut – it’s a totally different feeling.
"Even the text messages from old schoolfriends and people I haven’t spoken to in 10 years.
"The Olympics is just a totally different ball game and just an incredible thing to be a part of.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.