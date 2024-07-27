Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbridge’s Susie Berry finished the “surreal experience” of her Olympic Games debut with a score of 33.00 across the equestrian eventing’s dressage test.

The 28-year-old, on board Wellfields Lincoln, said: “It’s a surreal experience but I’m thrilled with him – he can be a spooky horse but he felt quite alert today.

"It was like he knew there was something different about today. His trot work felt beautiful in there and maybe in his canter he felt a little tense through his back so we maybe lost a few moves that would ordinarily come naturally to him.

“It’s his first time being in an atmosphere like that so I’m very happy with him. It’s very dense in there, very atmospheric, and the grandstands are so tall that the horses seem to be looking up a lot, but it’s an incredible arena."

Dromore's Susie Berry will be representing Team Ireland in Paris across equestrian eventing. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

On her Olympics debut, Berry reflected: “Definitely feels like a debut – it’s a totally different feeling.

"Even the text messages from old schoolfriends and people I haven’t spoken to in 10 years.