Olympic hero Daniel Wiffen believes winning consecutive World Championships 'is going to be better' than Paris gold

Daniel Wiffen won Olympic gold last summer. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s Olympic hero Daniel Wiffen believes the feeling of winning consecutive World Championships “is going to be better” than claiming gold in Paris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 Olympics proved to be the most successful in history for Northern Irish athletes – the country had previously only collected three gold medals but won four last year with Wiffen claiming 800m freestyle glory before finishing third in the 1500m freestyle.

Jack McMillan (swimming), Hannah Scott (rowing) and Rhys McClenaghan (gymnastics) also took home gold while Rebecca Shorten (rowing) won silver and Philip Doyle (rowing) claimed double sculls bronze alongside Daire Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiffen has his sights set on more medal success with next month’s World Championships being held in Singapore and the 23-year-old will be aiming to repeat his 800m and 1500m golden double from last year – an achievement which would rank above his dream Olympics moment.

"Everyone says the hardest thing to do is to win a World Championships after an Olympics, and I'm up for the challenge," Wiffen told BBC Sport NI. "I think winning back-to-back World Championships is going to be better than winning the Olympics for me.

"For me, the Olympics is what everyone watches. If you can win consecutively over the next number of years then it becomes bigger than just winning an Olympics.

"It becomes about being how many times can you win before you lose? Then you get to the point where you keep striving for that excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're trying to go bigger and bigger and you are bringing the curiosity of 'what happens if I do keep winning?' or 'what happens if I lose?'.

"You then use that mindset of 'if I lose here then it's not going to go very well', and that motivates you even further to keep winning. That's what I am looking forward to."

Wiffen will soon base himself at home after leaving Loughborough University and he’s once again adding the 400m event onto his schedule at the World Championships.

He won European Championships gold across that distance in 2023 before finishing seventh at last year’s Worlds, which were held in Doha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want to come in seventh place, I want to win,” added Wiffen. “I'm adding it back in, I'm going to try and better seventh place as my goal.

"We'll see how it goes. I'm hoping for a medal in it. It will be tough having not swam it for a year but I'm looking forward to it and the challenge.

"This is going to sound weird because I try and treat the 400m as a warm-up. Even though I want a medal in it, we're talking about trying to get that swim out of the way before the 800m.

"Sometimes you need that start-up race to have a really good race in your second one.