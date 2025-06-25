Double Olympic Games medal-winner Daniel Wiffen will launch his World Championship bid this weekend in Singapore.

The Magheralin swimmer is part of Team Ireland’s 13-strong panel set for the World Aquatics Championships from July 27 to August 3 around one year on from leaving Paris with gold and bronze.

Larne’s Danielle Hill, Ards’ Ellie McCartney and Belfast’s John Shortt join Wiffen in the panel.

Hill finished the Olympics as a semi-finalist, with McCartney recently crowned under 23s’ European champion. Short is the European junior champion.

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen won Olympic gold last summer and now has sights on the World Championships. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Sunday’s schedule will feature Wiffen – the defending world champion over both 800m and 1500m freestyle classes – in the 400m. McCartney takes to the water for the 200m individual medley.

Bangor’s Jack McMillan, who won Olympics gold with Team GB, is also scheduled to compete in Singapore.

"Everyone says the hardest thing to do is to win a World Championships after an Olympics, and I'm up for the challenge," Wiffen previously told BBC Sport NI. "I think winning back-to-back World Championships is going to be better than winning the Olympics for me.

"For me, the Olympics is what everyone watches. If you can win consecutively over the next number of years then it becomes bigger than just winning an Olympics.

"It becomes about being how many times can you win before you lose? Then you get to the point where you keep striving for that excellence.

"You're trying to go bigger and bigger and you are bringing the curiosity of 'what happens if I do keep winning?' or 'what happens if I lose?'.

"You then use that mindset of 'if I lose here then it's not going to go very well', and that motivates you even further to keep winning. That's what I am looking forward to."

Wiffen will add the 400m event to his Singapore schedule, having won European gold in 2023 before seventh last year at the World Championships.

"I don't want to come in seventh place, I want to win,” said Wiffen on BBC Sport NI. “I'm adding it back in, I'm going to try and better seventh place as my goal.

"We'll see how it goes. I'm hoping for a medal in it. It will be tough having not swam it for a year but I'm looking forward to it and the challenge.

"This is going to sound weird because I try and treat the 400m as a warm-up. Even though I want a medal in it, we're talking about trying to get that swim out of the way before the 800m.

"Sometimes you need that start-up race to have a really good race in your second one.