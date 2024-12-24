Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen said he was "surprised" to win BBC Northern Ireland's Sports Personality of the Year award.

Wiffen won Olympic gold in the pool across the 800m freestyle then 1500m freestyle bronze with Team Ireland at the summer Paris Games.

The Olympic medals added to two golds he won earlier in the year at the World Championships in Doha.

The 23-year old from Magheralin in County Armagh became the first athlete from Northern Ireland to win an individual Olympic gold medal for more than 30 years.

Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen has been named the 2024 BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year award winner. (Photo by BBC Sport Northern Ireland/PA Wire)

After being awarded the BBC NI Sports Personality trophy, Wiffen said: "It's amazing. Sports Personality of the Year is pretty cool, it's one of the biggest awards in sport. I didn't even know, I'm quite surprised. It's going to be a great Christmas in our house and I'll add it to the trophy cabinet.”

He added: "It's been such a magical year. Christmas time, it's even better to celebrate it with family. We all worked towards this goal of winning the Olympics and we did it. Now it's time to celebrate."

Northern Ireland competitors scooped four gold medals, a silver and two bronze at the Paris Olympics across Team Ireland and Team GB, the most achieved for NI in a Games and the first golds since 1988 – thanks to Wiffen (gold, bronze), Jack McMillan (gold), Rhys McClenaghan (gold), Hannah Scott (gold), Rebecca Shorten (silver) and Philip Doyle (bronze).