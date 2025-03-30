Rory McIlroy eight shots off lead at Texas Children's Houston Open after 'decent round'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McIlroy’s round included three birdies and an eagle as he moved to nine under par.
“It’s one of those golf courses where you give yourself loads of chances from 20, 25 feet,” said the Northern Ireland man.
“And when you’re not converting any, it feels frustrating.
“I played OK. It was nice to get out there and play decent.
“Certainly didn't have my best, but shot a decent round and hopefully another good one tomorrow.”
Min Woo Lee’s third-round 63 opened a four-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard.
The Australian, who had to finish his weather-hit second round at the start of the day, had seven birdies to move to 17-under-par, four clear of Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti.
Lee admitted he needed to “get back into bed” after his long day, which at one point saw him six strokes ahead.
World number one Scottie Scheffler, who held the halfway lead, carded a 69 to sit in a group a stroke further back alongside New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and fellow American Ryan Gerard.
Scheffler, who tied the course record with a 62 in the second round, birdied the three par fives at Memorial Park, but added two bogeys. He admitted he felt as if he “couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole” on the greens.
“I feel like I hit it better today than I did yesterday,” Scheffler said.
“It’s a funny game sometimes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.