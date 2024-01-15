Ireland senior women’s head coach Sean Dancer celebrated goals spread around his side in the 8-0 defeat of Ukraine across Olympic qualifiers.

Ireland captain Katie Mullan helping secure success over Ukraine by 8-0 in the Olympic qualifiers. (Photo by WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)

Having held highly-rated Belgium to a scoreless draw on Saturday, Ireland lined out against Ukraine full of confidence and were rewarded with a convincing victory.

"We respect Ukraine and how they play as a team,” said Dancer. “It's very different from what we are used to...scoring the goals today was very pleasing.

"It's great when the conversion rate of scoring opportunities is high...scoring goals is a key part of the game and it was very pleasing to see a number of different players get on the scoresheet.

"The build-up play for some of the goals was based on good attacking play and that was another pleasing aspect of today's performance.

"Our set-pieces and penalty corners worked well today too...but conceding zero goals too is almost as important as scoring goals.

"We are focusing now on getting ready for Korea."

Ireland moved in front of 19 minutes as captain Katie Mullan drove into the circle from deep and Sarah Torrans got a decisive deflection on the eventual shot.

Niamh Carey put Ireland up by two before the half-time break then Hannah McLaughlin’s penalty corner success and a Deirdre Duke finish from open play added to the tally.

Four goals across the final quarter left Roisin Upton, Beth Harper and Mullan also on the scoresheet alongside a second for Torrans.

Ireland can progress to the semi-final stages of the tournament with a draw on Tuesday against Korea.

IRELAND: Liz Murphy, Beth Harper, Róisín Upton, Sarah McAuley, Hannah Mc Loughlin, Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan, Charlotte Beggs, Katie McKee, Naomi Carroll, Deirdre Duke.

Subs (used): Niamh Carey, Chloe Watkins, Sarah Torrans, Michelle Carey, Ellen Curran, Elena Neill.

Ireland senior men kicked off the Olympic qualification schedule on Sunday with a 5-1 success over Ukraine in Pool A.

Ben Johnson opened the scoring off a penalty corner before Darragh Walsh set up Lee Cole for number two.

Ukraine cut the gap but Cole increased the advantage thanks to a penalty corner before Jeremy Duncan marked his 100th cap with his 20th international goal.

Walsh closed out the scoring in the closing stages.

"It's a very proud day for my family and myself to play my 100th game for my country,” said Duncan. “It's always good to score a goal but the 5-1 was the most important thing.”

Luke Madeley said: "We're just happy to get the first win on the board...happy that the front six managed to break down Ukraine in that fourth quarter and get the goals.”

IRELAND: David Harte, Tim Cross, Shane O'Donoghue, Luke Madeley, John McKee, Matthew Nelson, Peter McKibbin, Sean Murray, Jeremy Duncan, Michael Robson, Nicholas Page.