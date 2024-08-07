Stephanie Meadow 13 off lead in Paris after difficult start to women's Olympic golf tournament
Jordanstown woman Meadow and Team Ireland’s Leona Maguire both carded six-over-par opening rounds of 78 in a difficult start.
Meadow struggled with five bogeys on the front nine and two more on the back nine, with her only birdie coming at the par-five 18th.
It was not the start Meadow had hoped for, but the 32-year-old said it had been a “fantastic” experience as she competes in her third Olympics.
“Being in the first group there were tons of French out there, some Belgians and quite a few Irish were behind me," Meadow said .
"It was great to have the support behind me and really for women's golf to play in front of crowds like that."
Europe Solheim Cup star Maguire began with a double bogey on the first and a triple bogey at the ninth, with three birdies on the back nine having little impact in reversing the damage.
Home hero Celine Boutier holds the lead on seven-under, with Meadow and Maguire sharing 50th place.
Meadow will begin her second round on Thursday morning at 09:55 BST with Maguire out at 09:22 BST.