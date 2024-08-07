Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephanie Meadow’s hopes of Olympic medal success in Paris suffered a blow on the opening day of the women’s golf tournament at Le Golf National after ending day one 13 shots off the lead.

Jordanstown woman Meadow and Team Ireland’s Leona Maguire both carded six-over-par opening rounds of 78 in a difficult start.

Meadow struggled with five bogeys on the front nine and two more on the back nine, with her only birdie coming at the par-five 18th.

It was not the start Meadow had hoped for, but the 32-year-old said it had been a “fantastic” experience as she competes in her third Olympics.

Team Ireland's Stephanie Meadow tees off on the first hole on the opening day of the women's Olympic golf tournament in Paris

“Being in the first group there were tons of French out there, some Belgians and quite a few Irish were behind me," Meadow said .

"It was great to have the support behind me and really for women's golf to play in front of crowds like that."

Europe Solheim Cup star Maguire began with a double bogey on the first and a triple bogey at the ninth, with three birdies on the back nine having little impact in reversing the damage.

Home hero Celine Boutier holds the lead on seven-under, with Meadow and Maguire sharing 50th place.