Stewart Moore has called for Ulster to put in a full 80-minute performance on Friday night in the must-win Champions Cup clash with the Exeter Chiefs to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

The utility back returns to the starting line-up for the first time since facing Toulouse on the opening weekend in Europe.

Despite losing all three games in the Champions Cup Ulster can still make the last 16 but they must deliver their part of the equation by beating the Chiefs with a bonus point.

Against Bordeaux at home, Ulster led 19-14 at half-time before shipping 26 unanswered points in the second half.

Stewart Moore says Ulster need to dig deep in their quest to beat the Exeter Chiefs and earn their place in the knockout stages of the Champions Cup

At Welford Road last weekend, Richie Murphy’s side had a 10-0 lead after nine minutes against the Leicester Tigers but failed to score in the rest of the match, conceding 38 points.

Moore says the team have addressed those issues and are ready to perform until the final whistle.

“That’s something we’ve spoken about, going well in the first half [but fading in the second half],” he said.

"Even when we played against Bordeaux we were neck and neck on 60 minutes and I don’t know if that’s come down to a mental thing – I would say it is – and we have to stop licking our wounds and make sure we put in an 80-minute performance, so definitely [we have] looked at that and hopefully provide that this weekend.

“I think it’s one of those things that when you go under the sticks it probably is a psychological thing, like are your heads down or are you deflated. I think we’re all on the same wavelength.

"We just get a breath and that’s big for us and refocus on our next goal, and we’re a very ‘next job’ team, so when we’re underneath the sticks our leaders lead and any other points on that will be discussed. But as I say we don’t let it get to our heads and we go to the next kick-off.”

Moore believes Ulster aren’t responding to scoreboard pressure that opposition teams have been putting Murphy’s men under.

“Pressure is where mistakes are made both sides of the ball in attack and defence, so you need to not let that get to you,” he said.

"Of course everyone feels nervous before a game, I don’t think anyone doesn’t, so it’s making sure you don’t crack under pressure I suppose.”

Exeter arrive in Belfast sitting second bottom in the English Premiership with one win in 10 games while in Europe they have lost all three games, conceding 172 points.

But Moore is expecting a tough night at the office with knockout rugby at stake. A win for the Chiefs would see them leapfrog Ulster in the pool and claim the last spot in the Challenge Cup.

“It’s a good backline, we got a good taste of it in pre-season and they sent out a pretty stacked team so it’ll be a good game,” Moore added.

Niall Armstrong starts at scrum-half for the Chiefs.

He won two Schools’ Cups with RBAI under current Ulster backs coach Dan Soper playing with the likes of David McCann, Michael Lowry and Callum Reid, who are all in the Ulster matchday squad.

Rob Lyttle is set to play his first game for Ulster in two years. The winger left at the end of the 2022/23 season but was registered to play in Europe this week to cover the back crisis.

Ulster: S Moore; W Kok, B Carson, J Postlethwaite, M Lowry; J Murphy, N Doak; E O'Sullivan, R Herring, S Wilson; I Henderson (capt), C Izuchukwu; J McNabney, N Timoney, D McCann.