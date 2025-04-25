Tyron Koen excited to start North Down chapter and backs 'brilliant addition' to make impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Tyron Koen is in the rather unique position of taking on North Down captaincy before even playing a game for his new club and the Northern Knights all-rounder can’t wait to get started in Saturday’s home clash against Cliftonville Academy.

Koen joined the Comber club from CIYMS in October on a multi-year deal which sees him combine captaincy duties with his role as first-team coach, helping to bring through the next generation of talented stars at The Green.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons at CI, racking up 610 runs and collecting 28 wickets last term.

He has already played a crucial role behind the scenes ahead of stepping onto the pitch for a first time in competitive action this weekend and admits it’s an honour to be captain of a club like North Down.

Tyron Koen is welcomed to North Down by club chairman Dean McDonald. (Photo by North Down CC)

"It is a bit different, especially meeting some of the supporters when I'm introduced as captain and they are like 'I've never met you before!',” said Koen. “It's really exciting and it's going to be challenging too with everything that comes with captaincy.

"It's a massive honour to lead North Down.

"I've been told about how successful they've been in the past and this young group coming through, it's going to be amazing to see if we can replicate that and get them back to the glory days."

Alongside Koen, North Down have also signed Ireland U19 international Kian Hilton, who scored 470 runs for Cliftonville Academy last season and will fill the vacancy left by the departed Ani Chore.

"Kian is brilliant,” added Koen. “His experience in the Premier League last season was a deciding factor to bring him in.

"We needed a wicketkeeper after losing Ani and Kian fit that.

"Losing Ani was a blow for the club in terms of runs and we don't want to be putting the pressure on Kian to fully fill that role, but he has the head to try and replicate that.

"He's only 20, is a big talent and is going to be playing for Munster this season too.

"He's a brilliant addition and has settled in really well. He seems to be really enjoying it."

Another key member of Koen’s squad will be Alistair Shields, who has been one of North Down’s top performers for over a decade.

Only Ryan Haire (8,731) has scored more runs for the club since CricketEurope began recording data in 2006 than Shields (6,490) while he sits 10th overall across all teams.

"Ally didn't know what he was going to do this season but having him onboard with the commitment he gives and the experience he has...he has a real love for the club,” said Koen. “It's really important to have him and having him there is important for me.

"We've had lots of chats about things and he's excited for the new season too.

"When we do have Craig Young available, having him there is going to be awesome.

"The kids will have somebody who is playing for Ireland and is one of Ireland's best bowlers to look up to.