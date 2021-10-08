Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: Fight date, UK Start time, full fight card and where you can watch it

Fury and Wilder will be facing off this weekend for the third time, in their first fight since the global pandemic.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:30 pm

What is tipped to be the fight of the year, in the early hours of Sunday morning Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet in the ring again for the third time.

Originally meant to happen on July 24, 2021, the fight was rescheduled after Fury tested positive for Covid.

Neither fighter has had a go in the ring since their 2020 rematch and there is much anticipation ahead of this bout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fury and Wilder at their pre-fight press event on Wednesday, October 6.

When is the fight?

The event kicks off on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 02:00 am UK time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue their second fight took place.

The Fury, Wilder fight isn't expected to take place before 04:00am, but the earlier undercard fights will impact the time.

This means that UK viewers are set to have a long, late night - better get the coffee ready!

Full fight under card

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Rances Barthelemy vs TBA

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Elvis Rodriguez vs Victor Vazquez

Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu

Where can you watch Fury vs Wilder 3 fight?

The fight is available to watch in the UK on BT Sport for a pay-per-view cost of £24.95.

Some fans are unhappy with the cost - especially with it taking place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

When is the weigh-in?

The weigh-in will take place on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 22:00 BST.

On Wednesday at the pre-fight press event, Fury and Wilder had choice words to say to one another.

With Fury confronting Wilder's claims he cheated at their last fight saying,

“Wilder said I only won the second fight because I cheated and then he changes his whole team and trains harder than he ever has. If I only won because I was cheating what was the point in doing all this other work?"

Fury vs Wilder 3 fight prediction

Fury is currently the firm favourite, with current odds at 1/3 for him to be declared the winner.

More from the News Letter:

Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle approved by Premier League

Chris Shields named Player of the month as 'Stute star scoops Championship award

First Luke McCullough goal helps get one over on dad Dean as Glentoran seal win

Deontay Wilder