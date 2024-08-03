Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock is a two-time Players Championship champion thanks to victory by 8-7 over Josh Cullen.

A 170 checkout – described by the official PDC Darts social media platforms as ‘incredible’ – moved Rock within one leg of glory in Milton Keynes and he closed out the best-of-15 tie to claim title glory.

Rock, from Broughshane, had defeated Ross Smith over the semi-finals on the way to a third career ranking title and second of 2024 alone.

He picked up the Dutch Darts Championship crown earlier in this year, having made an early impression on the PDC ProTour in 2022 with a Players Championship success.

The £15,000 title was lifted by Rock over Cullen with some fine play, including a maximum by the former World Youth Champion to open the decisive leg.

He is now 17th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I knew (the 170) had to go and it went, thankfully,” said Rock on the official PDC website. "In my first year I had my first title and last year I had five finals and lost all five.

"This year I've had three finals and won two, which is a better record thankfully.

"Obviously I'm here to win and everybody else is here to win, but I'm going to keep pushing because I want that top 16 place and even after that top 10.