Rory McIlroy almost holed out from 88 yards for a birdie at the par-4 5th hole in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

McIlroy would go on to make his par putt at the fifth and finished the round four off the pace.

Ireland’s Seamus Power carded a three under 69 to lie one shot behind leader Denny McCarthy.

McIlroy, fresh from winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, made his second career ace last time out at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and has started the year in impressive form.

His shot at the fifth drew plenty of praise on social media.

@romeo_fardeen posted on X: And they say you can't create back spin in a thick rough, while

@EstebanTheBold added: Guys are out here struggling like 10 handicaps today. It’s nice to see.

@Phen_Does_Stuff said: This is absurd and @AaronBatt15 posted: That's a typical Rory shot is that.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland follows his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 13, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Other comments included:

@DiscGawlfer: It’s still stuck to his club head lol.

@Cash_Man_Ia: How in the hell do u get spin loke that out of that rough. Crazy.

@jakewiz13: I can't get that much backspin from the fairway.

@benweiss: some of the thickest rough - EVER

@Bitcoin_Fantasy: Great golf shot

McIlroy had an up-and-down opening round as he finished the day even par.

Starting on the back nine, he offset an early bogey with a birdie at the turn, but another bogey on the first threatened to derail his day.

However, McIlroy maintained his composure and salvaged another birdie on the eighth hole to keep himself in the hunt.