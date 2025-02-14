WATCH: Rory McIlroy almost holes out from thick rough at Genesis Invitational
McIlroy would go on to make his par putt at the fifth and finished the round four off the pace.
Ireland’s Seamus Power carded a three under 69 to lie one shot behind leader Denny McCarthy.
McIlroy, fresh from winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, made his second career ace last time out at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and has started the year in impressive form.
His shot at the fifth drew plenty of praise on social media.
@romeo_fardeen posted on X: And they say you can't create back spin in a thick rough, while
@EstebanTheBold added: Guys are out here struggling like 10 handicaps today. It’s nice to see.
@Phen_Does_Stuff said: This is absurd and @AaronBatt15 posted: That's a typical Rory shot is that.
Other comments included:
@DiscGawlfer: It’s still stuck to his club head lol.
@Cash_Man_Ia: How in the hell do u get spin loke that out of that rough. Crazy.
@jakewiz13: I can't get that much backspin from the fairway.
@benweiss: some of the thickest rough - EVER
@Bitcoin_Fantasy: Great golf shot
McIlroy had an up-and-down opening round as he finished the day even par.
Starting on the back nine, he offset an early bogey with a birdie at the turn, but another bogey on the first threatened to derail his day.
However, McIlroy maintained his composure and salvaged another birdie on the eighth hole to keep himself in the hunt.
In the opening round at LIV Golf Adelaide, Tom McKibbin was four shots off the pace while Graeme McDowell was seven behind leader Sam Horsfield.