'We gave it everything' - Belfast's Rebecca Shorten taking silver lining from narrowest of Olympic Games margins
In a dramatic finish at Vaires-sur-Marne – the second in two days between Great Britain and the Netherlands – it was the Dutch that got the better of Shorten and her fellow crew members Helen Glover, Esme Booth and Samantha Redgrave, just 24 hours after Coleraine’s Hannah Scott had came out on the other end of the result by 0.15 seconds to seal her country’s maiden rowing medal.
Shorten, who began rowing as a student at Methody before taking the sport up once again when she joined Imperial College Boat Club while studying at Roehampton University, was part of the British team that finished fourth in Tokyo.
They were considered amongst the favourites for gold this time around after winning the European Championships earlier this year, but it was reigning world champions Netherlands that added Olympic success to their collection.
"I'm delighted to get silver but obviously we're going in for gold," Shorten told BBC Sport. "We gave it everything we could out there and just didn't have it on the day, so, yeah, got to be happy with it.
“I'm trying to enjoy this, I don't want to look back and say that I didn't win and I am really proud of everything that we've done, so, I'll take it. We had a good start I would say, got into it, we could tell that they were there and we just kept trying to hold on, hold on. I think in the finish I thought we were maybe going to do it but we didn't.
"I know when obviously you train so hard together and you focus on just one thing, sometimes it can be tough when it doesn't quite go your way. I think because obviously we've had a very good year, we've come together very well, and I think it's just a bit gutting to not do it on this day."
