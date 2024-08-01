Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A margin of 0.18 seconds is all that stopped Belfast’s Rebecca Shorten writing her name into the history books as Northern Ireland’s seventh Olympic Games gold medal hero, but the former Methodist College student was looking for the silver lining after Team GB “gave it everything” in Thursday’s coxless four final.

In a dramatic finish at Vaires-sur-Marne – the second in two days between Great Britain and the Netherlands – it was the Dutch that got the better of Shorten and her fellow crew members Helen Glover, Esme Booth and Samantha Redgrave, just 24 hours after Coleraine’s Hannah Scott had came out on the other end of the result by 0.15 seconds to seal her country’s maiden rowing medal.

Shorten, who began rowing as a student at Methody before taking the sport up once again when she joined Imperial College Boat Club while studying at Roehampton University, was part of the British team that finished fourth in Tokyo.

They were considered amongst the favourites for gold this time around after winning the European Championships earlier this year, but it was reigning world champions Netherlands that added Olympic success to their collection.

Great Britain's Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten receive their silver medals during the ceremony for the Women's Rowing Four at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the sixth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire.

"I'm delighted to get silver but obviously we're going in for gold," Shorten told BBC Sport. "We gave it everything we could out there and just didn't have it on the day, so, yeah, got to be happy with it.

“I'm trying to enjoy this, I don't want to look back and say that I didn't win and I am really proud of everything that we've done, so, I'll take it. We had a good start I would say, got into it, we could tell that they were there and we just kept trying to hold on, hold on. I think in the finish I thought we were maybe going to do it but we didn't.