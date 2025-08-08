Ireland will compete at the EuroHockey Championships in Germany. (Image: World Sport Pics)

Gareth Grundie has targeted a semi-final spot for Ireland as they prepare for the EuroHockey Championships in Germany.

A semi-final berth would be historic for Ireland as they have never finished higher than fifth in their previous 15 appearances at the tournament.

It certainly won’t be easy as six out of the top eleven teams will participate but Grundie has faith that his squad can achieve the mission.

Ireland face reigning Olympic champions Netherlands on Saturday and then take on France two days later.

On Wednesday, they then take on hosts Germany in what is expected to be a shoot-out for the semi-final.

Before travelling to Monchengladbach, Ireland completed their preparations for the EuroHockey Championship with a recent series win against Spain.

"We're really excited to get going at the EuroHockey Championships,” Grundie told BBC Sport NI.

"It's a fantastic tournament and a great stage for us to test ourselves against the best teams in Europe.

"We're not here just to take part; we want to challenge the top sides and push hard for a place in the semi-finals.

"The players are ready, and we're looking forward to seeing what we can deliver."

Ireland narrowly missed out on Nations Cup glory back in March as they lost a nail-biting shoot-out against New Zealand.

However, it means they will now ply their trade in next season’s Pro League, the highest level of competition in world hockey.

"It was frustrating, and it was very disappointing not to get over the line with that one, especially because we didn't actually lose a game in real time in the whole tournament," explained captain Sarah Hawkshaw.

"We had a brand new coaching staff with Gareth in charge and while we achieved what we wanted to on the pitch that final hurdle in the shootout is kind of what let us down.

"So yes, disappointed, but looking at it now, we'll take our performances into the Pro League, and we'll be smiling going into it."