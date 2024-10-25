William Creighton enters a thrilling battle for the 2024 Probite British Rally Championship title (Picture: BRC)

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton is gearing up for an all-out battle in the final round of the Probite British Rally Championship (BRC), as he heads to the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in Llandudno, Wales.

Moira man Creighton, alongside co-driver Liam Regan, finds himself in a fierce four-way fight for the prestigious BRC title after a thrilling season behind the wheel of his M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Creighton heads into the final round fresh from successfully completing his final FIA World Rally Championship WRC2 event of the season at the Central European Rally. The rally, which spanned Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic, was one of the most demanding events on the WRC calendar, with unpredictable weather and tricky asphalt conditions.

Despite the challenges, Creighton dealt with the treacherous stages and secured a hard-fought finish. The experience provided valuable seat time as he now prepares to switch back to gravel for the BRC showdown.

"The Central European Rally was a really tough event, as we expected so I’m pleased to have overcome the challenges of the weekend and get another finish under our belts on the last event in our WRC2 campaign,” said Creighton.

"It was the kind of rally that tests you in so many ways, but the experience will definitely help as we head into the final BRC round this weekend. The transition to gravel will have to be quick, but we’re fully focused on the task ahead and thanks to M-Sport and the MI Rally Academy, we were able to complete a good pre-event test in Greystoke this week, meaning we are well-prepared for the task."

With the Cambrian Rally being the final event of the BRC season, Creighton heads for Wales having delivered strong and consistent performances throughout the year. His recent victory at Rali Ceredigion, where he claimed his first maximum BRC score, has put him in contention for the championship battle. Now, he’s determined to end the season on a high and contend for the title.

“The Cambrian Rally is set to be an incredible showdown, and we're ready to give it everything we’ve got,” added Creighton. "It's been a busy year tackling both the WRC2 and BRC campaigns, but we’re in the fight for the British Rally Championship title, and that’s where our focus is now. It's going to be a tough challenge and we will be battling against a great lineup of drivers, but we're prepared to push hard and do whatever it takes to bring the championship home."

The Cambrian Rally’s gravel stages of North Wales will offer an exciting battleground, but Creighton will need to significantly outscore his rivals to secure the crown. A win would seal the coveted title but there are multiple drivers still in contention. However, Creighton’s momentum from Central Europe, combined with his determination, sets the stage for an exciting finish to the season.