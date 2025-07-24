Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has passed away aged 71. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Hulk Hogan, star of professional wrestling, has died at the age of 71, Florida police and WWE announced.

In Clearwater, Florida, authorities responded to a call on Thursday morning about a cardiac arrest. Hogan was pronounced dead at hospital, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was perhaps the one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, Hogan Knows Best.

WWE posted a note on X saying it was saddened to learn the WWE Hall of Famer had passed away.