PICKLEBALL: Medal success for local players

Lisburn Pickleball Club, based at the local Leisure Complex, took part in an international competition in Amsterdam last weekend.

Played in Almere’s spectacular Topsport facility, with 17 countries taking part and over 250 competitors, the club returned with one gold and one bronze medal.

This was a unique achievement by the club in a field of very experienced International Pickleball players.

LPC had 10 players competing at all levels and age groups from teenage to mid seventies, a game for all.

Christine Duncan won the gold in Ladies’ Singles and Justin Gilmore a bronze in the Men’s Singles.

The other Lisburn players reached quarter and semi final stages in their competitions, a tremendous effort against teams from Spain, France, Ukraine, Canada and the UK.

The competition also provided the opportunity to socialise and take walks around Amsterdam and Haarlem.

The event was organised to the highest standards, assisted by a group of First year Events Management students at Amsterdam University.