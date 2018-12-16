Rhys McClenaghan wins RTE young sportsperson of the year

Commonwealth and European pommel horse gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan has won the 2018 RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year award.

The Northern Irish gymnast had a breakthrough year, stunning Olympic champion Max Whitlock to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He then became the first Irish gymnast to win a European Championship medal when he took gold in Glasgow in August.

The 19-year-old is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

The Irish women’s hockey team were named Team of the Year following a remarkable performance in the World Cup, which saw them reach the final despite being the second lowest ranked side in the tournament.

Head coach Graham Shaw edged out Ireland rugby boss Joe Schmidt to collect the Coach of the Year award.

Sportsperson of the Year went to Leinster captain Johnny Sexton, who last month became the first Irishman since 2001 to be named as World Rugby Player of the Year.