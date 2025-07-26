Hugo Keenan touched down with seconds left to propel the British and Irish Lions to a series victory over Australia with a 29-26 triumph in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Keenan’s 80th-minute try was the first time the Lions had been in front in an enthralling contest and came at the end of a do-or-die late surge from Andy Farrell’s men.

The finish was unbearably tense as the officials checked the score to see if there had been a dangerous clearout by Jac Morgan earlier in the move before clearing the Wales captain of any wrong doing.

Captains Harry Wilson and Maro Itoje both looked to influence the decision in a nerve-jangling climax.

Hugo Keenan scoring the British & Irish Lions' winning try towards securing a series victory in Australia. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

It completed a stunning comeback after Australia, who were transformed from the side that lost the first Test 27-19, surged 23-5 ahead as a decider in Sydney next Saturday beckoned.

But with a game to spare, the Lions won their first series since 2013 and now eye a whitewash that would be a unique achievement in the professional era.

Australia were improved immeasurably through the return of Rob Valetini and Will Skelton from calf injuries, with the bulldozing forwards providing the physical edge missing from the first Test.

Their presence galvanised the Wallabies and Valetini in particular was a towering figure for the 40 minutes he was on the pitch.

Australia’s team bus arrived at the MCG 15 minutes late because of heavy traffic, but it was the Lions who were caught cold in a dramatic reversal of the first Test.

Valetini was already making a difference on both sides of the ball, the gigantic Skelton was at the heart of two early flashpoints and Tom Lynagh landed two penalties.

The Lions hit back when Dan Sheehan dived over from a free-kick, but Australia were rewarded for the ambition they were continuing to show when James Slipper crossed from short range.

Errors compounded as Tommy Freeman was sent to the sin-bin because of the tourists’ cumulative indiscipline and then came the double blow of the Wallabies running in two tries in three minutes to storm 23-5 ahead.

First Jake Gordon dummied his way over and then Tom Wright struck as Australia ignited from the restart with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s run in broken field the catalyst for the score.

A thrilling Test took a fresh twist as the Lions – directed by their bustling scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park – began to force gaps in the home defence and as half-time approached, Tom Curry and then Huw Jones broke through.

Finn Russell invited pressure on to his team by needlessly kicking the ball straight out and the error was ultimately punished by a Lynagh penalty.

The Lions needed one of their players to stand up and Bundee Aki obliged with a massive carry downfield and several big forward runs later Tadhg Beirne was over.

Owen Farrell came on for the final quarter with Australia two points ahead and was immediately bumped off by Wilson.