Ian Henderson recalled for Ireland’s crunch clash with All Blacks

Ulster captain Henderson comes into the second row in place of fellow British and Irish Lion Tadhg Beirne in the only alteration to Andy Farrell’s starting XV following the emphatic 60-5 win over Japan.

Beirne drops to the bench, while the other change to Farrell’s 23-man squad sees hooker Rob Herring included on the bench in preference to last weekend’s debutant Dan Sheehan.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park retains his starting berth ahead of Conor Murray following his impressive display against the Brave Blossoms, once again partnering captain Johnny Sexton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Henderson of Ireland looks on after the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium on February 14, 2021 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Brian Lawless - Pool/Getty Images).

Gibson-Park will be one of three Ireland players facing their native country alongside winger James Lowe and centre Bundee Aki.

The returning Henderson has made just one appearance for his province following his summer involvement with Warren Gatland’s Lions and played the final 23 minutes against Japan from the bench.

He will be the sole non-Leinster player in the Irish pack, lining up alongside vice-captain James Ryan, behind a front three of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, while Jack Conan starts between Caelan Doris and Josh Van Der Flier in the back row.

Munster wing Andrew Conway continues on the right following his hat-trick last time out, with Lowe on the left and full-back Hugo Keenan starting a 15th successive game for Ireland.

Aki, whose only previous appearance against New Zealand was Ireland’s 16-9 win in November 2018, partners Garry Ringrose in midfield.

That Dublin victory in 2018 was the first time Ireland had beaten the Kiwis on home soil and followed a historic maiden success over their opponents in 2016 in Chicago.