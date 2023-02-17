Armagh are second in the table, level on points with leaders Buccaneers. The Athlone team have a superior points difference while at the other end of the table Banbridge are ninth, occupying the relegation play-off zone.

They are four points behind UCC and safety, but have a seven-point cushion over basement club Malone.

Armagh had a five-point lead at the top of the table before a disappointing 15-0 reversal at Old Belvedere last time out.

Armagh head coach Chris Parker.

Head coach Chris Parker said: “We didn’t perform to the level that we really needed to and Belvedere performed very well.

“We had seven ‘22’ entries and we didn’t score a point in the game which is extremely disappointing. We had opportunities and we didn’t take them.

“Belvedere scored from an intercept then a bounce of a ball from a line out and ran in from 60 metres, it was one of those days where maybe the bounce of the ball didn’t go for us so we just dust ourselves off and go again there is nothing else for it,” he added.

“It was decent reminder that anyone can beat anyone in this league. Belvedere were on a good run of form, the top five or six all have to play each other before the end of the year.

“There are six games to go and if anyone wins six out of six, they would certainly deserve to win the league but I’d imagine teams are going to be taking points of each other as the season goes on.”

Form goes out the window in derby matches but Parker knows if Armagh want to claim the one automatic promotion place they can’t afford to slip up.

“It whets the appetite for everybody, and it was very close earlier in the year over there,” he said.

“Banbridge have a good record at the Palace, so it is not as if they are travelling with anything to fear, it’s one were both teams are itching to get at each other.

“We have to try and build up points and we let that slip against Belvedere after being on a good run. It is important we get back on the horse and try to pick up points as quickly as we can because there are a lot of teams battling it out for that top four.

“Banbridge have shown they can beat anyone on their day by their Buccaneers result and we very much expect a heck of a battle.”

Full back Shea O’Brien and lock Frank Bradshaw-Ryan are ruled out due to injury, but Mike McDonald is released.

Banbridge have Ulster forwards Callum Reid and David McCann available.

Malone have six games to avoid the drop into Division 2A starting with playoff-chasing Old Wesley at Gibson Park.

Ulster front row duo Declan Moore and Gareth Milasinovich start for Malone.

David Shanahan and Angus Curtis form the half back partnership while Aaron Sexton returns from injury.

In Division 1A Ballynahinch welcome leaders Terenure to Ballymacarn Park.