​Kirk was a player at Ballynahinch when Suffern was coach of the Co Down club.

Kirk’s RBAI are hoping to reach their 58th final and first in six years.

While Suffern’s Wallace made the final in 2020 but had to share the trophy after the final was postponed due to Covid.

Wallace High School coach Derek Suffern

Campbell College await the winners in the St Patrick’s Day decider following Tuesday’s win over Methody.

“It's a semi-final and regardless of who we are playing we expect a tough challenge, with the coaching staff Wallace have we know they will be well-drilled and well-coached and we’d expect nothing less,” said Kirk. “We don’t know a huge amount about them but, again, there is probably a bit more focus on ourselves and our performance.

“We are trying to develop a balance in terms of how we play and having the ability to adapt to how the opposition are approaching the game and the conditions.

“We have trust in the boys and the team that we can vary it up who we play and play to our strengths as well.”

Inst fell at this stage of the competition last year and Kirk feels that disappointment is fuelling the side this season.

“The team we had last year...a number of them are back this year so, the difference between this time last year and coming into today is a lot of that team have that experience behind them and I think they are stronger for that experience as well.

“The disappointment of last year has really driven this group that we have to get better and bounce back from it, hopefully, that will come into the preparation as well.

“In terms of preparing for the match as well it is pretty much the same as you would prep for any match.

“The boys want to play in those matches and want the pressure.

"We acknowledge that pressure in the big games is a good thing and we are working to ensure they are able to cope with that pressure.

“The experience of last year has better prepared the team this year.