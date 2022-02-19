Malone and Banbridge primed for crucial Ulster derby clash

The bottom two sides go into a play-off with the loser dropping a division.

Banbridge are currently ninth, a place and five points behind the Gibson Park club.

Bann coach Mark McDowell believes the County Down club are starting to show signs of revival.

“We had two good wins against Old Belvedere and we always knew if we got to Christmas with a win it would set us up for the break,” he said.

“Over the Christmas period we reset our attacking and got a tremendous result at Belvo where it all came together and we played with real speed and width.

“Then we got a losing bonus point at Old Wesley and lost (19-8) at Highfield, but we felt that we could have won both those games and even though those weren’t bad results against the two leading sides in the league that led to a bit of annoyance that we didn’t actually do better.

“We feel we have the pack to take on anyone in this league and we keep having opportunities to win or get losing bonus points but we’re just not converting enough of these chances.

“We know that results in our next three games against Malone, Naas and Navan will go a long way to dictating where we finish.”

Malone won the first meeting of the sides this season 22-21 in Belfast,” said McDowell.

“At Malone we gave away a 77th minute penalty which Rory Campbell converted and we reviewed that pretty hard and, really, it was down to a mistake by a young player under pressure. This will be the fourth time we’ve played them this season, we beat them in the Ulster League but lost in the Senior Cup.

“We’ve lost a lot of games, and though we have no complaints, and that’s credit to the sides we’ve played, a significant portion of these defeats have been self-inflicted in our opinion. We’re heading in with confidence.”

Ulster prop Callum Reid is available for Banbridge while Malone have no releases but coach Wilbur Leacock welcomes back Conor Spence and Nathan Brown.

“It is going to be purely a club team but we have had some great results with our club team, so we go into it with confidence,” stated Leacock. “It is a huge game for both clubs and we’re looking forward to it. Bann have done rightly of late, and it is a tough place to go but we just have to go down there and get own with things and hopefully get a result. It always has that added spice when it is an Ulster derby, and it will be an interesting game. It is meant to be a decent day so hopefully we can get a bit of running rugby and come out on the right side of the score line.”

Andy Bryans is injured while Adam McNamee is with Ireland U20’s. Sixth placed Armagh face a must win game at the Palace Grounds against Naas. The Leinster side are fourth seven points in front of Chris Parker’s team.

The bottom two clash in Division 1A as Ballynahinch travel to UCC. Both clubs have five points are are 12 points adrift of eighth placed UCD. ‘Hinch are boosted by having Kyle McCall and Peter Cooper available in the front row.

In any other season Queen’s would be relentlessly marching towards promotion to Division 1B.

The students have won 11 of their 12 games in Division 2A and have picked up 10 try scoring bonus points.

Queen’s have also scored the most points, 492, in the five divisions of the ALL Ireland League and have a 13-point lead at the top of the table with six games remaining.

However, with the season affected by Covid there is no automatic promotion. The top four will go into semi-final play-offs with the two winners going head-to-head for one promotion spot.

Finishing top of the league will guarantee Queen’s home advantage throughout the playoffs. The students host a resurgent Nenagh at the Dub, and while the Munster side have showed some good recent form they remain in the relegation play-off zone and are 38 points behind Queen’s in the table.

With Queen’s playing two of the top five in the next couple of fixtures team manager Chris Moore knows the side can’t afford to slip up against lowly opposition.

“Nenagh have hit a bit of form,” he said.

“They have had a couple of bonus point wins on the trot.

“We did a number on them away so they will want to settle a few scores, they are in a dog fight, and they will want to try and get something out of this game.

“We have got to win our home games, we are top of the league they are down at the bottom so we have to be confident that we have to win it.

“If we don’t beat teams like this we are going to struggle to get promoted.

“This next block of games is going to be tough, you have Nenagh, Cashel and then Barnhall, if we get through those, we should be able to finish with a home draw in the semi finals.

“We’re getting boys back for the business end of the season and we have the main body of boys that have got us this far in the season and we have out the strongest side possible.

“We have got to get at least 10 points out of the next three games. Cashel away is as tough as it gets, the next three matches will shape where we finish in the playoffs.”

Scrum half Conor McKee is traveling to the Dragons with Ulster so Graham Curtis will start in the No9 shirt.

Michael Orr returns at full back while winger Johnny Hunter has recovered from injury.

In the pack locks Conor McMenamin and Nathan Philipson return but flanker Andy McGrath is unavailable.

Ireland U20’s prop Scott Wilson has not been released.

It’s fourth against second at Eaton Park as Ballymena welcome Cashel.

The Braidmen are without outhalf Timmy Small and full back Rodger McBurney has been added to the injury list.

Rainey must beat UL Bohs if they hope to avoid the relegation playoff.

Ian McKinley’s side are bottom of the table eight points and two places behind the Limerick students.

Scrum half Jason Bloomfield is expected to shake of a knock while winger Nathan Jeffers has recovered from a broken thumb and will played his first AIL game of the season.

Belfast Harlequins travel to leaders Greystones in Division 2B.

Quins are outside the promotion playoffs on points difference.

Mid table Dungannon host second placed Corinthians at Stevenson Park.