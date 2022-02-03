Marcus Rea capitalising on opportunities with Ulster

Rea had been on the periphery of Dan McFarland’s side’s patiently waiting his chance behind internationals like Jordi Murphy, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney, and then Ulster announced the signing of South African world Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.

Rea’s season changed in Round 6 of the United Rugby Championship when he came off the bench after 20 minutes at the RDS against Leinster, when the flanker made some big turnovers for Ulster in a 20-10 victory.

Since that November night in the Irish capital Rea has started all four of Ulster’s European games and has been rewarded with a new one-year deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster player Marcus Rea tackles Saints full back Ahsee Tuala who offloads during the Heineken Champions Cup match between Ulster Rugby and Northampton Saints at Kingspan Stadium on December 17, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images).

“Back then at the start of the season it was either make or break in the sense that I needed to push into the team,” said Rea.

“I wasn’t particularity happy playing for my club (Hinch) because I had dreams and aspirations to play at a higher standard. I wasn’t too sure what I was going to do, then it just so happened games came around and injuries fell and I got the opportunity in the Leinster game.

“Once I got my foot in the door I knew if I got an opportunity, it wasn’t something that I was going to pass up.

“I knew if I got a run of games and got a bit of confidence up that I would be hard to put out of the team again.”

Rea said his contract offer came at the right time and he is now focusing on winning a trophy this season.

“The contract came at a good time because I wasn’t playing a lot of games and even last season, as far as rugby goes I just want to get better,” he said.

“I want to stay in the team and I want the team to get better.

“I want to win something this year and I don’t want to give up my shirt for anyone really.

“It the world’s hardest thing to get your foot in the door and you just have to take your opportunity when you do.

“I was lucky at that stage there were a few injuries, and I just got a run of form in the European games,” he added.

“There is a little bit of luck but you have to take it where it is given.”

Getting into the team has allowed Rea to play his natural game.

“I think it is more freedom to express yourself and you don’t have to worry, you don’t have to worry about moves or something that you have run in the week,” he said.

“If there was a call that they hadn’t run but maybe had the week before and they wanted to try it out in the games that you have played, they might have ran it again.

“For me from the Leinster game it was trying to get my super strengths and show it as much as I could.

“From there I was just keeping on my super strength and bringing up the consistency with how I was training and playing as well.

“I think for me it was consistency, some of the work I done whether it be breakdown, lineout work or some detail stuff that obviously comes from repetition and playing in there.

“You get your foot in and hammer the detail for the first few games and it is coming a lot easier now than it had been back then.”

---------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.