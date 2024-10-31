Padraig McCrory eager to put on a show for fight fans in crunch bout against Colombian Leonard Carrillo in Belfast
It could be a make-or-break fight for the 36-year-old McCrory as he looks to bounce back from a first career defeat in his last bout in Florida against Edgar Belanga.
“To be back in Belfast after my first defeat is exciting,” he said. “The main event after being beat is also a sign that people still want to see me fight and I’m looking forward to it.
“My debut at the SSE Arena was probably about [in front of] 200 people there, this time there will be thousands.”
The West Belfast boxer is taking the learning from his reversal in Orlando.
He added: “Outside Europe in America where the time difference is a bit of a factor, I probably went out a bit too late but it is all said and done now.
“The experience in Florida was amazing but the defeat wasn’t so good, but the past is the past and now it’s about getting back to where I think I should be.
“Florida was definitely a massive learning curve and a massive experience, and I think I will learn from that. I was fighting one of the best fighters in the world – obviously it didn’t go my way, but I’ve learned a lot from that.”
Despite being 36-years-old, McCrory still has the drive and desire to be a world champion.
“I have a young family, time is a virtue and I really want to get to the summit of the sport,” he said.
“Age isn’t a massive factor, I look after my body and train hard. I’m still a great athlete so my age doesn’t concern me so much.
“I want to get back to the top of the sport, I want to challenge for a world title. I’m a former IBO champion and I want to get there again and that is the plan.”
Southpaw Carrillo has won 17 of has 22 fights with 16 victories coming by way of knockout, and McCrory knows he’s in for a real scrap.
“He can punch but if I want to get back to where I want to be I have to take care of people of his calibre, and I can’t allow him to come and spoil the party,” he said.
Promoter Jamie Conlan has predicted the bout it won’t go more than six rounds, regardless of who emerges victorious.
“It is a fight that potentially won’t go that far,” McCrory said.
“He is a big puncher, and I can punch a bit. I feel I am naturally bigger than him and I think it is going to be an exciting fight.
“He’ll come out swinging and I think that will be his biggest downfall.”
As well as fighting in America, McCrory has also had bouts in England and Germany but feels there is noting like a big night of boxing in Belfast.
“It is a pleasure to be top of the bill with the amount of talent on the card, it is a great undercard,” he said.
"The fans are coming out again and I am just extremely thankful and grateful to them for that, and it keeps me humble.”