Ulster secure European Champions Cup spot for next season despite defeat to Munster

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press).

Ulster gained the one match point they needed to secure European Champions Cup rugby for next season against Munster at Thomond Park, but not much else went right for Richie Murphy’s side in Limerick as they suffered a first defeat in five games – despite having a 10-point half-time lead.

Ulster will now travel to their old nemesis Leinster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final next weekend after Saturday’s 29-24 defeat.

Murphy’s men lost Stuart McCloskey and Ethan McIlroy before kick-off and both starting locks had departed by the end of the first quarter.

Ulster went to Limerick with a chance of ending their 18-year trophy drought – a win would have given them the Irish Shield for finishing with the best record against their fellow Irish provinces, but the defeat means Leinster take that crown.

Kieran Treadwell’s replacement Harry Sheridan’s first contribution was to give a penalty away at the maul which Munster kicked to touch. The forwards drove from the lineout after a few phases and South African lock RG Snyman, who was lucky to escape an early card for a shoulder to head contact on Will Addison, stretched out to reach over the whitewash with Jack Crowley converting.

Ulster responded with their first sortie in the Munster 22 on 17 minutes.

Crowley conceded a penalty for interfering with John Cooney at the base of the ruck, Ulster kicked to the corner and from the lineout the forwards edged towards the line before hooker Rob Herring broke off to touchdown. Cooney’s conversion levelled the scores.

The Ulster scrum-half nudged his side ahead with a penalty in front of the posts on 22 minutes as Munster strayed offside.

Ulster stretched their lead at the interval with a David McCann try in first-half injury time.

Crowley, thinking the half was over, kicked the ball out on the full from a goal line drop out gifting Ulster a five metre scrum.

Ulster forced a penalty from the set piece, they took a tap and McCann managed to ground the ball despite a pile of bodies on the line. Cooney’s conversion gave Richie Murphy’s side a 17-7 advantage at the break,

Cooney missed the chance to extend Ulster’s lead as his 47th minute penalty struck the upright.

Munster’s bench made an immediate impact. Oli Jager won a scrum penalty, the home side took it quickly and Thomas Ahern and Gavin Coombes had big carries as they created space for Calvin Nash to go over on 52 minutes with Crowley converting.

Ulster hit back straight away as Cormac Izuchukwu made a superb line break carrying deep into the Munster 22. The ball was quickly recycled and Matty Rea went over from close range with Cooney converting.

It was then Munster’s turn to instantly reply. Ulster didn’t deal with the restart and the home side patiently probed at the Ulster defence to create space for winger Shane Daly to go over in the corner with Crowley converting.

Munster took the lead on 69 minutes. The home team kicked a penalty to the corner and from the lineout replacement hooker Eoghan Clarke powered over for an unconverted try.