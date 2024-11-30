Richie Murphy felt Ulster were masters of their own downfall in Friday’s 27-20 home defeat against Irish rivals and URC leaders Leinster.

The coach also admitted that Ulster are facing a back-three injury crisis ahead of the European opener against defending champions Toulouse in France next weekend.

“I suppose, from our point of view, some of the reasons we didn't win that game are around our accuracy,” said Murphy following the Kingspan Stadium loss. “We caused Leinster a fair few problems getting into good areas but didn't capitalise on that field position.

“That's something we can go back and work on and, probably on the other side of that, when Leinster got into those field positions, they were a little bit more clinical.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Pacemaker)

“You can look back at some of the decisions that were made in relation to the calls, a lot of stuff seemed to go against us.”

Ulster could be without Rob Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Werner Kok and Ben Moxham, while Aaron Sexton has left for the NFL.

“Moxy comes on and, unfortunately, it looks like he's done his opposite knee to the one he did the last time,” said Murphy. “We don't know how severe it is but it doesn't look amazing at the moment.

"John (Cooney) to go onto the wing...he's played there before but for him to come off, it ended up being Nick Timoney out there, he's played there before as well.”

“Disappointing obviously and the problem now is we've got a shortage around our back three.

“We're going to have to come up with a solution and see what that looks like next week, we've a shortage of wingers.”

“Jacob, don't know how long he's going to be out for at the moment but it's not a short-term thing.

"I can't tell you, I don't know how long it is but I know it's not a case of getting him back in a week or two.

“He's had a significant hamstring injury and it's a matter probably of a good few weeks but I haven't heard an actual time on that yet.”

Murphy knows it will be a tough month ahead for Ulster

“It’s a case of we won’t get too high when we win, we won’t get too low when we lose.”

“We’re just keep on trying to get better and when we look at our progression from the start of the year to now and we compare that to where we were last year we’re slightly ahead of where we were.”

“Toulouse in Toulouse is a huge task, but not only that we have six days to go to Bordeaux, then six days to go to Munster which is a massive game in the URC and then a seven-day turnaround to Connacht.”