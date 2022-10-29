“Winning at home is amazing, there is no better feeling than winning at home in front of your crowd...it’s brilliant,” said Burns. “But also the wins away are really special and it is a long drive to Thomond Park and it has always been a pretty rubbish trip back after the games we have played there.

“It is one of the best places to play rugby, I have never won there and the majority of the lads in the squad have never won there.

“We have taken confidence from winning at places before, whether it be the RDS last year or when we went over to Clermont and won and Toulouse...but like I said, it is firm focus on Munster.

“They will have a point to prove and if we can tick this one off it will be pretty special.”

Burns relishes silencing the crowd at hostile grounds.

“I don’t find places that intimidating really any more, maybe when I was younger I found them intimidating, they are class places to go and play,” he said. “Playing in atmospheres that are tough and against you sometimes brings out the best in you and I think the older I have got the more I have enjoyed that.

“We see it as an unbelievable challenge, of course we do...but we also understand if we go out there and put in a performance then we think we can get a result.

"It doesn’t matter if we are playing at Thomond Park, Kingspan or anywhere...if we can go and get our stuff right, we can pick up a win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burns played in some big English Premiership derbies and doesn’t think it is much different when local rivals meet on this side of the Irish Sea.

“They are very similar, I played in a lot when I was with Gloucester against Bath and Bristol...class games,” he said. “Over here, with the four teams it is more direct competition in terms of getting selected for the international squad and for bragging rights.

“They are just brilliant games, whether they have been in England in big derby games or over here...they are great to play in.

“They are the ones we know that mean a lot to the fans and mean a lot to us...so, hopefully, we can do ourselves proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enjoy the occasion, enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the tough moments and, hopefully, right a few wrongs from past games against them and come out with a result.”

The out half isn’t reading much into Munster’s form.

“They are still a class team and they have started to put some performances together,” he said. “They have probably been disappointed with a couple of the results, but you can see what they are trying to do and it is a matter of time before they get it right.”

Ulster: S.Moore, Moxham, Hume, Marshall, McIlroy, Burns, Doak, Warwick, Stewart, M.Moore, O’Connor, Carter, McCann, Reffell, Vermeulen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: Andrew, Sutherland, Milasinovich, Izuchukwu, Murphy, Cooney, Curtis, Gilroy.