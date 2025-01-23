Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster’s Corrie Barrett was always destined to be a prop given his father Brian’s background as a stalwart of the Instonians front row for many seasons.

He has played a big part in his son’s development and the two have even packed down together in the front row.

Corrie joked: “If you look at me and you look at my dad, I didn’t take any genetics from my mum that’s for sure!

“Dad has been massive a huge influence, it might sound corny and cheesy but he has been my inspiration for a young age.

“He has coached me all the way from mini rugby up to now. If you are out there (Kingspan Stadium) on a Friday or Saturday night you might hear him screaming.

“Dad has been a huge part of my rugby career and I owe a lot to him, and he has been very aspirational for me.

“I watched him a few times and I have played with him a number of times as well.

“He came out to visit me in New Zealand and we end up playing together out there for Alexandra, and I played with him for Instonians in like a thirds game or something – it was him, me and my brother.

“He got on for maybe 10 to 15 minutes at the end of the game. He played loose head I ended up moving to hooker. It was class and definitely a memory I’ll cherish.”

Barrett’s journey to earning a professional contract has been a long and at times frustrating one, but now the tighthead has finally reached his destination he is determined to make the most of it.

The 26-year-old old has been to New Zealand, Limerick and several English clubs in the hope of fulfilling his dream to play for his home province and after impressing the Ulster coaching staff in pre-season, he was finally rewarded with a contract.

Barrett said: “It hasn’t been easy, I left school and was in the sub academy but unfortunately didn’t get kept on. Dan Soper was my school coach, and it was him that set me up with heading out to New Zealand.

“I initially went out to his local team that he grew up and played in. I managed to play pretty well and got picked up by Otago U19s.

“I played with them in their local tournaments, got asked to move down to the city in Dunedin, then was part of the wider Otago training squad and played alongside Dunedin Sharks.

“It was recognised that I had done a good job out there and Ulster asked me to come back because they had a few injuries at the time, so I came back to play a couple of A games in hope of pursuing a contract, but nothing came to the table unfortunately.”

“I took my agent’s advice and moved to Limerick. I played with Garryowen in 1A and played seven or eight A games for Munster again pursuing that contract trying to become pro and then covid hit.”

“That screwed things up for me, so I just ended up training by myself for 10 months while working for my dad’s company.

“I was just away; my agent was ringing around the place when an opportunity came to sign for Bedford and my first professional contract.

“It was a short-term deal, it was the Covid season, so it was only six months at first and then hopefully to sign on again was the goal.”

Barrett played for the side for another two seasons before joining Doncaster Knights.

“I was coached by Steven Boden who helped me a lot with my game,” he said.

“I was holding out for a bigger contract, I knew what was happening back here. There were a few whispers on the grapevine that there was a slot coming up.

“I got straight on to my agent, and he of course already knew about it so I managed to get myself in for a six-week trial during the summer.