​James McNabney, from the Ballymena club, returns to the back row as one change by Ireland head coach Richie Murphy following semi-final success over South Africa.

Ulster and Queen’s Charlie Irvine, who featured in the last-four victory, is listed as a replacement for Ireland’s final showdown in Cape Town.

“The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season on Friday night because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team,” said Murphy on www.irishrugby.ie. “We have made good progress throughout the tournament but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the final.

Richie Murphy, the head coach of Ireland's under 20 squad. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“The players and staff are excited about the challenge ahead and we look forward to representing Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championship final.

"The level of support we have received from back home throughout has been incredible and a major boost for everyone, and we will do everything to finish the season on the ultimate high.”

The full Ireland panel for the World Cup also includes Joe Hopes and Rory Telfer, both from Queen’s University, as Ulster representatives.

Ireland captain Gus McCarthy said following the last-four victory against South Africa: "I think my highlight so far is just the camaraderie of the group and how close we’ve become as team-mates.

"Like Richie said, we’re from four different provinces so before this year not many of us really knew each other.“So, just seeing the lads getting on so well together, seeing lads hanging out in groups that they wouldn’t even have known six months ago maybe. It’s just really, really good seeing the lads connecting.“I think that shows on the pitch and shows how tight we are as a squad. We always fight for each other."

IRELAND: Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James Nicholson, Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne, Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy, Ronan Foxe, Diarmuid Mangan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson.