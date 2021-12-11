Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey ready for Jono Gibbes reunion in Clermont

McCloskey played under Gibbes when the New Zealander took over the Ulster head coaching job in January 2018 from Les Kiss.

However, Gibbes quickly left at the end of his first season in Belfast for a spell with Waikato back in his homeland before moving to La Rochelle.

He returned to Clermont as head coach at the start of this season after a three-year spell there as forwards coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster's Stuart McCloskey. Pic by Getty.

McCloskey knows Gibbes will have a simple game plan to down Ulster.

“Physical, good at the breakdown, he was more forwards-oriented, he left Dwayne (Peel) with the attack side, so we’re more worried about what Clermont as a whole are doing,” said McCloskey.

McCloskey also knows what to expect from the Stade Marcel-Michelin, a venue at which Ulster have never tasted victory.

“I’ve played twice there now and haven’t won yet, they’ve been relatively good games both times,” he said. “Last time, before lockdown, was quite a good game, I can’t remember the exact score but I remember it being tight.

“The time before was in 2017 and I remember it was 40-odd 20-something, I think I remember we went 21-0 down early and came back a bit and then when they took the lead again I don’t think I’ve heard a louder stadium.

“There’s metal boardings, they were getting slammed and you could barely hear yourself think, it’s a great place to go, one of the best club rugby stadiums about.”

McCloskey agrees with the bookies that Ulster aren’t among the fancied teams to lift the trophy in Marseille at the end of May but feels the 1999 champions could spring a few surprises.

“I’d say we’re probably not one of the favourites, but I definitely think on our day we have the strength to beat any team, particularly at home,” he said. “We’re still working towards that and we have plenty to work on as well, when you get into the knockout stages anything can happen.

“But I wouldn’t put us among the favourites.”

The game will be Ulster’s fourth consecutive game on the road, a win over Leinster was sandwiched between defeats by Connacht and the Ospreys.

It (the Ospreys result) definitely took the shine off what we did against Leinster a bit, the performance against Leinster, we wanted to make it a bit grittier, keep it tight and go after them defensively.

“Against the Ospreys we had a completely different game plan...we felt like we got ourselves into good positions in the first half, we just didn’t capitalise when we got within 10 metres of the line.”

“That’s a big work-on for us this week and going forward, to convert those chances and be more clinical, because we had a lot of good phase play before we got into the 22, we just couldn’t seem to get over the line.”

James Hume has been restored to the Ulster midfield in one of five changes to the side that lost in Swansea last weekend.

The other four come in pack with Andy Warwick and hooker Robbie Herring coming into the front row, Marcus Rea starts at blindside flanker and Duane Vermeulen makes his debut at No8.

McFarland has gone for a 6-2 forwards split on the bench.

Former Munster out half JJ Hanrahan starts for Clermont.

Ulster team to play ASM Clermont Auvergne (Heineken Champions Cup Round 1; Saturday, December 11 at Stade Marcel-Michelin; kick-off 6.30pm local, 5.30pm UK/Irish time, live on BT Sport):

(15-9) Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney.

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Ross Kane, Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Sean Reidy, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.