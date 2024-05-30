Ulster prop Tom O'Toole will have a key role to play in this weekend's United Rugby Championship clash against Munster. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​Naturally, prop Tom O’Toole thinks the battle at the scrum against Munster in the United Rugby Championship clash at Thomond Park tomorrow evening could determine the outcome of the game.

​Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but will be desperate for the win with current league leaders Munster on an eight-game winning streak and determined to stay in pole position to guarantee home advantage throughout the play-offs.

Ulster have won their last four games and will be looking to pick something up in Limerick to rubber stamp their passage into the Champions Cup.

With former British Lion prop Graham Rowntree at the helm, O’Toole knows he’s in for a difficult game at the coal face.

“We had a look at it during this week in particular and speaking to a few of the guys down in Irish camp, Jeremy Loughman and such, having Oli Jager that came in for them obviously played most of his rugby in New Zealand with the Crusaders,” he said. “I think with him (Jager) compared to John Ryan and Stephen Archer there are a few differences in terms of tighthead.

"He is quite square and has that New Zealand way of scrummaging but is very talented and is a very good scrummager in his own right whereas John Ryan will have a go on the angle a wee bit more.

“I think it is just different from individual to individual. As a collective, watching them the last few games especially when they went over and tested themselves in South Africa, they did really well.

“They have got a big pack, (RG) Snyman in behind the props and the front row...he’s not a bad person to have in terms of size.

"I’m sure it is somewhere that they will try to have a crack this week and I’m sure whoever we are facing we’ll be able to rise to the challenge.”

Although not directly packing down against Jager, O’Toole wants to lay down a marker with Ireland’s tour to South Africa coming up.

“I’d say there probably is a kind of individual motivation, but at this point of the season it is trying to get the win any way we can,” he added. “I don’t think about that too much at the start of the week, maybe at the back end of the week.

"I think the main concern is that we are best prepped for the week going into Munster and as a team doing my best to contribute to that team effort.”

O’Toole will be pushing against his good mate Loughman in the front row.

“We have scrummed against each other quite a lot me and Jeremy and the guys in camp,” he said. “We figure out what we like and what we don’t like and try to use that to our advantage.

“I guess the Munster props probably scrummage a wee bit different to Ireland’s in terms of what they want to do technically.

“I’m sure me and Jeremy will have good fun out there going at each other...we have been in a few camps together and we get along very well.