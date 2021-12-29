‘Uncertainty remains’ over Ulster’s clash with Leinster

In a statement issued yesterday Ulster Rugby said that “some uncertainty remains” around the New Year’s Day clash.

It follows the postponement of the Boxing Day match against Connacht due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Ulster squad.

Ulster’s scheduled press conference yesterday afternoon was also cancelled.

Ulster say an update on the status of the match will be issued "as soon as possible"

Both clubs are currently liaising with the URC about Saturday’s game with Ulster saying that an update on the status of the match will be issued “as soon as possible”.

“Ulster Rugby would like to update supporters that some uncertainty remains around the Ulster v Leinster match scheduled for this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium,” the province said in a statement issued.

“This update follows the postponement of our United Rugby Championship Round 8 fixture against Connacht Rugby, after a number of the senior men’s squad tested positive for Covid-19.

“We continue to work closely at this time with the URC, and other relevant stakeholders, and would like to thank supporters for their understanding, and good wishes for those affected, at this challenging time.

“An update on the status of the match will be issued as soon as possible, with ticket holders to be contacted directly.”