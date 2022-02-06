Unsung hero Declan Moore steps upto mark as Ulster hit summit

The 32-12 win puts Dan McFarland’s side two points clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship table although the chasing pack have games in hand.

Moore stepped up to the plate to solve Ulster’s hooking crisis.

With Rob Herring on Ireland duty, Brad Roberts in Wales camp, Tom Stewart injured and James McCormick playing for Ireland U20’s, John Andrew was due to start against Connacht with Moore - on a loan deal from Munster before moving permanently to Kingspan Stadium next season - providing cover on the bench.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

However, Andrew had to withdrawal late meaning an Ulster debut for Moore with prop Eric O’Sullivan the hooker drafted on the bench.

Moore, born in New Zealand but Irish qualified, played the full 80 minutes against Connacht and chipped in with a try.

His performance earned praise from McFarland.

“Quality, in the context of what he had to go through, coming up arriving late, barely any repetitions in terms of over a long period of time in order to get into the system,” said McFarland.

“Roddy Grant has done a tremendous job with Al O’Connor in preparing the lineout so that Declan would be able to fit in and even then, it was a late withdrawal meant that he started.

“Declan did a really good job both in the set piece and I though he was excellent.

“We were aware he had arrived from Australia, that he was Irish qualified and that he was down in Munster and that he was trying to get an opportunity down there but they have a number of good hookers down there,” he added.

“There is lots to work on because he hasn’t played much at senior level in terms of his set piece.

“He is extremely dynamic, he moves well around the park and he is very competent in his fundamentals and it seem like an obvious signing when Bradley had moved on.”

McFarland was also delighted with the contribution of full-back Michael Lowry and winger Robert Baloucoune.

Both were omitted for Andy Farrell’s matchday squad for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

Lowry’s speed and footwork was a constant threat to the Connacht defence while Baloucoune scored two of Ulster’s four tries, including the bonus point one in the 83rd minute.

“They’re class players, they’re really disappointed they’re not in the Ireland 23,” he said.

“Michael has been one of the standout players in the Champions Cup and Rob in his last two games excelled.

“They demonstrated that class against Connacht.” McFarland was happy to get all five points against Connacht even if his team left it late.

“Very pleasing, it looked like it wasn’t going to come, and that was a combination of us not being able to get the ball over the line from two metres out and Connacht’s quality defence,” he said.

“It was urgent, aggressive, often illegal, but we didn’t manage to get the ball over the line to put the game to bed bonus-point-wise earlier on.