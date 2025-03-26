Ulster Rugby’s James McNabney pictured discussing the upcoming BKT United Rugby Championship Round 14 fixture versus DHL Stormers this Friday at Kingspan Stadium

James McNabney has praised the contribution new Ulster defence coach Willie Faloon has made on his career.

Faloon has stepped up from a position in the academy after Jonny Bell’s departure from the senior team to reunite with Richie Murphy who he worked with at Ireland U20’s.

McNabney won a grand slam with the Irish U20’s and started in the 2023 World Cup final defeat by France, and says he has learned a lot from former flanker Faloon.

“Willie has made a difference throughout my whole career and hopefully it continues that way,” he stated.

“Me and him have a great relationship, the contact area and the stuff that he can work with me on an individual basis and then as a person we just have a great relationship.

“It was probably that second year of the Irish U20’s. The first year I started the first three games, but I wasn’t his main man, it was probably Lorcan McLoughlin who is here as a development player as well.

“That second year was when I nailed down that I was going to start six, I joined Armagh, and he took me under his wing so joining Armagh helped the process.”

Coincidentally both McNabney and Faloon share the same nickname.

McNabney explained: “He was given the nickname ‘horse’ because his father was big into horses. I was given the nickname ‘horse’ by Dan McFarland because I run a bit like a horse with high knees, I used to ride horses, but I think it is because of the way I run.

McNabney’s eye-catching performances for Ulster earned him an unexpected call up to Ireland’s initial Six Nations squad.

“I hadn’t a clue to be honest,” he reflected. “I’d never even thought about it and then it sort of came up and I was like is this true could this be happening and then it was true. I took the opportunity and went, it was good fun and hopefully I get back.

“I had no awareness until I got the email that morning about 11 o’clock I was farming, I looked at my phone and read down through the email and it was legitimate.

“I’d just finished putting silage in with the telehandler, I jumped out of it when I heard a beep on my phone, brought out the phone, and it was like Six Nations squad, and I was like surely this can’t be right.

“As a development player you went for 10 days, so the first two or three days I was in Dublin got all the kit and stuff and then headed out to Portugal and was there pre-tournament.

“They said there was a chance that I could stay on depending on injuries and stuff, so I came home and went back to Ulster.

“It was just the first 10 days. It was a good experience and it felt like I was there longer than 10 days after my time was up. I got on well with everyone and it was a good experience.”

McNabney relished learning of established internationals during his time in the camp.

“Jack Conan, Caelan Dorris, all those lads were very helpful, they weren’t there to catch you out they were there to bring you on,” he added.

"You obviously want to take their position but they are so experienced and so professional with the way they go about their business...but it doesn’t matter they want you to do well.

“I got on very well with Simon Easterby, he seems dead on and a very down to earth man.